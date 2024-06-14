Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 2,054,715 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

