Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.86.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
