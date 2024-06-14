Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
NYSE:RYN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
