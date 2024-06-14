Rayonier’s (RYN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.82. 58,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.07. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

