Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.23. Approximately 1,035,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,425,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

