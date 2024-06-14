Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 312.37% from the stock’s current price.

Red Cat Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

About Red Cat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

