Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.23. 61,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

