Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.67

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 42621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 186,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

