Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Up 12.7%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.90 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.32 ($0.23). Approximately 2,592,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 511,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Renalytix Stock Up 15.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.02.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.