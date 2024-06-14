Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.92

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTOGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $31.07. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 789,908 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

