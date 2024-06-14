Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.92

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $31.07. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 789,908 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

