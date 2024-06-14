Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Conduent Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Conduent in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Conduent’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNDT. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

CNDT opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.53. Conduent has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 393,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

