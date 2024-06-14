Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Markel Group Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Markel Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $107.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $109.56. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.83 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,551.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,555.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,486.51. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $60,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

