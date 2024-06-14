Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
