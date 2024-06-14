RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $277.05, but opened at $233.00. RH shares last traded at $233.50, with a volume of 809,174 shares.

The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.8% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 16.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.55.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.