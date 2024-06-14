Rhodri Harries Sells 28,698 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00.
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE GIL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$51.73. 23,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$53.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.18.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.