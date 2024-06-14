Rhodri Harries Sells 28,698 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE GIL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$51.73. 23,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$53.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

