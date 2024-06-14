Richard W. Fisher Sells 1,400 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $142.35.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
