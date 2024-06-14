Riot Platforms, Inc. Purchases 52,600 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 52,600 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$112,564.00.

Riot Platforms, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 700 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$1,637.65.

Bitfarms Price Performance

TSE BITF opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 target price on Bitfarms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

