RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 34,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,677. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
