Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $145.90. 858,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

