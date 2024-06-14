Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Rotork Price Performance

OTCMKTS RTOXF remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

