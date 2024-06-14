Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GILD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. 736,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,837. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 178.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 350.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $22,593,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,524,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

