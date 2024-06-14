Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 772,313 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 772,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $46,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,078,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,287 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $2,960.09.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 179,695 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $28,751.20.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 51,063 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $10,212.60.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 28,192 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $6,202.24.
  • On Friday, May 31st, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 70,698 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $15,553.56.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,621 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $6,889.77.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 3,200 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $1,088.00.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 12,086 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $4,109.24.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 11,690 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $3,740.80.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,859 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $2,923.47.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $181,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.60 to $0.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.