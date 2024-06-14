Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. 45,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,677. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $766,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

