RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Declares GBX 2.45 Dividend

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RWS Stock Performance

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.99. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 157.20 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.40 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £724.90 million, a PE ratio of -2,848.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,205.91). Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

