Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.750-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of R opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.