Safestore Holdings Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:SAFE)

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Safestore Stock Performance
LON:SAFE opened at GBX 792.50 ($10.09) on Friday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 641 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 934 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 814.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 806.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.
About Safestore
