Safestore Holdings Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:SAFE)

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 792.50 ($10.09) on Friday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 641 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 934 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 814.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 806.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

