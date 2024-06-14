Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 1,105 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73.
- On Friday, March 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44.
Samsara Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of IOT opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
