Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,469 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.48. 350,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,456. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.72.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,042. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

