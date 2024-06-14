Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys Shares of 173,131 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,999,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

