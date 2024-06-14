Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys Shares of 255,977 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,708,000. Home Depot makes up 3.3% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.93. 684,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.79 and a 200-day moving average of $350.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.