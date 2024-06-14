Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys Shares of 56,851 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

NYSE ITW traded down $6.06 on Friday, hitting $234.54. 346,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

