Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys Shares of 872,482 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 872,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,395,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.77. 207,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,557. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

