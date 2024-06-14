Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $15.88 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

