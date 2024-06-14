Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $41.99 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,989,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.61. 955,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,464. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

