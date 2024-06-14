Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New $27.23 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

