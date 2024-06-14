Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 388,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.38. 2,761,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,108,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

