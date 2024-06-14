Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 418,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,586,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.41. 926,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

