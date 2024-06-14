Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 224,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $79.76. 681,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,746. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

