Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Stryker by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 58,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.63. 125,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.53. The company has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.