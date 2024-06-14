Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 902,062 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 902,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,191,000. Brookfield comprises 1.3% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,407,131 shares of company stock worth $16,245,099. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.7 %

Brookfield stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,704. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.