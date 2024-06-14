Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes $15.40 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 834,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,955. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

