Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes $26.36 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 731,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,000. Enbridge accounts for about 1.0% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 932,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,496. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

