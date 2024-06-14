Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 83,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.31. 375,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

