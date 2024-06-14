Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 209,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,514,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 812.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average is $170.42.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

