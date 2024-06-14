Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Acquires £55,850 in Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Orders acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £55,850 ($71,119.32).
Savills Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SVS stock opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22. Savills plc has a 12-month low of GBX 745 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,011.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,855.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.
Savills Company Profile
