Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Acquires £55,850 in Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Orders acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £55,850 ($71,119.32).

Savills Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SVS stock opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22. Savills plc has a 12-month low of GBX 745 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,011.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,855.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

