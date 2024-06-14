SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SBFG

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.7 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBFG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.