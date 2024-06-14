Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.62

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.62 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 1586196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.