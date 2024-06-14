Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.73. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 10,817 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $752.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

