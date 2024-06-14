Scotiabank Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $17.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,234. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $85,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.