Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

NYSE:SRL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

