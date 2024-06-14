Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP John Christopher Morris Sells 5,928 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

